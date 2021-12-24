It’s hard to beat five Amazon Basics Utility Knives with 25 blades at $10 Prime shipped (22% off)

Amazon is offering five of its Amazon Basics Retractable Utility Knives with 25 blades for $10.14 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically sold for $13, today’s deal takes 22% off the typical rate there and comes within $0.40 of the lowest price we have tracked. If your home is anything like mine, deliveries arrive just about each and every day. In the past I used to have to get creative when opening boxes, but now I have several utility knives sprinkled throughout the house. This has been a game changer since I never have to wander very far in order to find a razor-sharp blade to open up and tear down each box right after I receive it. With this kit you’ll get five handles and 25 replacement blades, each of which has pre-cut sections that easily snap away to reveal yet another sharp edge.

Reduce spending a bit when you opt for the popular X-Acto Precision Knife at $7 Prime shipped. Bear in mind that you’ll only get one handle, a single blade, and that this offering is made with crafting in mind instead of opening boxes.

Another deal that’s bound to come in handy around the house is on this 4-pack of Vont LED Pro Lanterns. An on-page coupon takes the bundle down to $25 Prime shipped, which works out to $6 per lantern. Plus, each one of these also wields a light up top and handles that allow you to carry it like a flashlight instead. Drop by our tools guide to see what else we’ve come across lately.

Amazon Basics Retractable Utility Knife features:

Zinc-alloy construction with rubber anti-slip cushion handle; comfortable and weather proof

Quick change auto-loading blade replacement design

Each knife includes three sharp and durable SK5 blades

Includes 10 additional replacement blades in a plastic tube

Backed by an Amazon Basics 1-year limited warranty

