It’s hard to beat five Amazon Basics Utility Knives with 25 blades at $10 Prime shipped (22% off)

-
AmazonToolsAmazon Basics
22% off $2 each

Amazon is offering five of its Amazon Basics Retractable Utility Knives with 25 blades for $10.14 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically sold for $13, today’s deal takes 22% off the typical rate there and comes within $0.40 of the lowest price we have tracked. If your home is anything like mine, deliveries arrive just about each and every day. In the past I used to have to get creative when opening boxes, but now I have several utility knives sprinkled throughout the house. This has been a game changer since I never have to wander very far in order to find a razor-sharp blade to open up and tear down each box right after I receive it. With this kit you’ll get five handles and 25 replacement blades, each of which has pre-cut sections that easily snap away to reveal yet another sharp edge.

Reduce spending a bit when you opt for the popular X-Acto Precision Knife at $7 Prime shipped. Bear in mind that you’ll only get one handle, a single blade, and that this offering is made with crafting in mind instead of opening boxes.

Another deal that’s bound to come in handy around the house is on this 4-pack of Vont LED Pro Lanterns. An on-page coupon takes the bundle down to $25 Prime shipped, which works out to $6 per lantern. Plus, each one of these also wields a light up top and handles that allow you to carry it like a flashlight instead. Drop by our tools guide to see what else we’ve come across lately.

Amazon Basics Retractable Utility Knife features:

  • Zinc-alloy construction with rubber anti-slip cushion handle; comfortable and weather proof
  • Quick change auto-loading blade replacement design
  • Each knife includes three sharp and durable SK5 blades
  • Includes 10 additional replacement blades in a plastic tube
  • Backed by an Amazon Basics 1-year limited warranty

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Tools

Amazon Basics

About the Author

Farberware’s 6-inch cleaver knife has a self-shar...
Bring home four Vont LED Pro Lanterns that can also be ...
CRKT’s K.I.S.S. EDC Folding Pocket Knife hits bes...
Godinger silverware, whiskey glass sets, and more fall ...
Wrap up Gillette’s Classic Heritage Steel Razor K...
Create a HomeKit control panel with elago’s iPad ...
Grab three motion-activated Govee under-cabinet lights ...
Grab this automatic soap dispenser for just $14 Prime s...
Show More Comments