Belkin’s 15W MagSafe charging stand has room for iPhone 13 and AirPods at $75 (Save 25%)

Amazon is now offering the Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 15W Charging Stand for $74.99 shipped. Saving you 25% from the usual $100 price tag, today’s offer is $5 under our previous mention and marking a new Amazon all-time low. Belkin’s 2-in-1 charging stand delivers a place to refuel your iPhone 12 or 13 series handset alongside a pair of AirPods or other earbuds. Its main 15W MagSafe charger holds up your smartphone above the secondary 5W Qi pad in a streamlined design that won’t take up too much space on your desk or nightstand. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage, but then be sure to head below for more.

For those who can live without the 15W charging speeds, going with Anker’s alternative is a great way to make out for half the price of the lead deal. Its PowerWave Magnetic Stand Lite at $40 delivers MagSafe charging alongside a secondary Qi pad just like the Belkin model, but with only 7.5W specs. Even so, we found it to be a must-have for iPhone 13 users in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

For an even more unique take on the 2-in-1 charging station, go have a look at one of our latest Tested with 9to5Toys reviews. Having taken a look at a new addition to the Anker MagGo collection, its most recent charger sports a detachable MagSafe power bank for some added convenience on-the-go.

Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 15W Wireless Charger features:

Charge your iPhone and AirPods at the same time with this MagSafe 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand. You get the most effortless charging experience yet with MagSafe technology and up to 15-watt fast wireless charging. Leveraging MagSafe technology, you just place your iPhone 12 series device on the charging stand for a secure connection in portrait or landscape mode.

