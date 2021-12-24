Bosch’s router combo kits include above-table adjustments, more at new lows from $110

Amazon is offering the Bosch Router Combo Kit (1617EVSPK) for $159 shipped at checkout. Normally $220 or so, it’s on sale for $179 at most retailers right now with Amazon’s deal marking one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. This kit is really all you need when it comes to routers in your workshop. The fixed base is great for trim work, but also features an above-table adjustment system so you can use it in a router table and still dial in the height with ease. You’ll also get a plunge base which makes it easy to do variable depth passes on projects, something you’ll likely do often with routers in the shop. Head below for an additional Bosch router discount for just $119.

Also on sale today at Amazon is the Bosch Router Kit (1617EVS) for $109.99 shipped at checkout. Normally $150, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked for this router. Basically, this kit includes the router and fixed base without the plunge base. If you already have a solid plunge router, or just need a kit to set up a table with, this is your best buy. For $110, you’re able to get a router with a base that features above-table adjustments, and that’s hard to come by in the woodworking space.

Another indispensable tool in the shop is disposable knives. It never fails that you’ll need to use a knife for something in the shop that will quickly dull the edge, so having multiple blades at the ready helps ensure things stay as sharp as possible. Earlier this morning, we found a 5-pack of Amazon Basics utility knives with an additional 25 blades on sale for just $10. That makes the knives $2 each and the blades are an added bonus. As each section of the knife dulls, you just snap it off to reveal a new sharp portion, ensuring you’re ready to go at all times.

More on the Bosch Router Combo Kit:

Versatile: This versatile kit can be used for a broad range of applications, including precise bit plunging, edge forming, slot cutting, laminate trimming and dovetail cutting; Making it one of the most widely used routers for wood working

Durability: Aluminum construction makes this one of our most durable wood routers yet with wooden handles on a fixed base and a soft grip handle on a plunge base

Ease of use: Rounded hardwood handles maximize user control

Convenient: With the built in constant response circuitry, our 1617EVSPK wood router will maintain a constant speed throughout the cut, so you get cleaner, more accurate results

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!