Dive into game development with 130 hours of hands-on training for $40 (Reg. $970)

Only a dedicated few will ever make a living from playing games. But with the right training, anyone can become a pro game developer. The 2022 Premium Learn Game Development Bundle offers 130 hours of beginner-friendly training, and it’s now just $40 (Reg. $970) at 9to5Toys Specials.

From pixel-art platforms to cutting-edge FPS titles, the gaming world is pretty diverse nowadays. That means it’s easier than ever to get a job in game development or start your own indie studio.

Whether you’re in it for the money or just for the fun, this bundle helps you break into the exciting world of game development. It includes six full-length courses, covering a wide range of useful skills through engaging tutorials and fun exercises.

Along the way, you learn how to build an exciting side-scrolling snowboarder and a trivia game with C# and Unity. Once you have the basics down, you discover how to build a full RPG combat sequence using C# and Unity.

The courses also introduce you to C++ and Unreal, and the fundamentals of 3D modeling in Blender. The included courses have an average student rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, and you learn from the top instructors at GameDev.tv, who have helped one millions learners to date.

Order now for just $40 to get lifetime access to all 130 hours of training, normally priced at $970.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

