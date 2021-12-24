Godinger silverware, whiskey glass sets, and more fall as low as $12 (Up to 35% off)

Today only, as a part of its Gold Box deals, nixxi (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering up to 35% off home and kitchen products from Godinger. Our top pick is its 20-piece Silverware Set for $11.96 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $3 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. It doesn’t matter if you’re just getting started or if the current set of silverware at home has seen better days, this 20-piece set is an affordable way to stock up. You’ll get four tablespoons, teaspoons, dinner forks, salad forks, and dinner knives. These sport a modern, minimalist appearance that will look great throughout 2022 and beyond. Continue reading to find more Godinger discounts.

More Godinger discounts:

If you don’t have a kitchen island, have a look at this heavy-duty shelving unit for just $33.50. It boasts a 750-pound capacity and is near an all-time low. With four casters at its base, this unit will make it a cinch to wheel things around. This unit can also be put to use in a garage, workshop, and the list goes on. Drop by our home goods guide for more.

Godinger 20-piece Silverware Set features:

Godinger glacier collection stainless steel 20 piece flatware cutlery kitchen utensils set will compliment any decor. Beautiful mirror polish set is crafted of high quality durable non bend materials.

Sleek design is suitable for everyday use or for special occasions.

Flatware set includes 4 dinner forks, 4 teaspoons, 4 knives, 4 salad forks and 4 tablespoons.

