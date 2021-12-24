Godinger silverware, whiskey glass sets, and more fall as low as $12 (Up to 35% off)

Today only, as a part of its Gold Box deals, nixxi (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering up to 35% off home and kitchen products from Godinger. Our top pick is its 20-piece Silverware Set for $11.96 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $3 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. It doesn’t matter if you’re just getting started or if the current set of silverware at home has seen better days, this 20-piece set is an affordable way to stock up. You’ll get four tablespoons, teaspoons, dinner forks, salad forks, and dinner knives. These sport a modern, minimalist appearance that will look great throughout 2022 and beyond. Continue reading to find more Godinger discounts.
More Godinger discounts:
- Cigar Whiskey Glass Set: $13 (Reg. $19)
- Cigar Whiskey Glass Gift Box Set $35 (Reg. $50)
- Cake Stand: $28 (Reg. $35)
If you don’t have a kitchen island, have a look at this heavy-duty shelving unit for just $33.50. It boasts a 750-pound capacity and is near an all-time low. With four casters at its base, this unit will make it a cinch to wheel things around. This unit can also be put to use in a garage, workshop, and the list goes on. Drop by our home goods guide for more.
Godinger 20-piece Silverware Set features:
- Godinger glacier collection stainless steel 20 piece flatware cutlery kitchen utensils set will compliment any decor. Beautiful mirror polish set is crafted of high quality durable non bend materials.
- Sleek design is suitable for everyday use or for special occasions.
- Flatware set includes 4 dinner forks, 4 teaspoons, 4 knives, 4 salad forks and 4 tablespoons.
