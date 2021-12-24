Merrell’s Winter Sale takes up to 50% off hundreds of styles: Boots, jackets, more from $7

The Merrell Winter Sale takes up to 50% off hundreds of styles including boots, sneakers, jackets, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Alpine Mid Polar Sneakers that are marked down to $72 and originally sold for $120. These boots are completely waterproof, which is great for fall and winter weather. Plus, it has a fleece lining to add warmth and the outsole has specific grooves to help give you traction. The lightweight design is also great for hiking and this style is rated 4.8/5 stars. Find even more deals by heading below.

Finally, be sure to check out the North Face End of Season Sale that’s offering new markdowns from $18 shipped.

