Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack takes extra 25% off: UGG, Tommy Hilfiger, Nike, more

Nordy Club Members (free to sign-up) receive early access to the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale that’s offering an extra 25% off clearance items. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $89 or more. During this sale you can find deals from top brands including UGG, Tommy Hilfiger, Nike, Cole Haan, Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, and more. The men’s UGG Maksim Chukka Boots are currently marked down from just $21 and originally sold for $125. The UGGpure lining is made of a genuine shearling that promotes warmth as well as comfort. These boots are available in an array of color options and have a rubber outsole that gives you traction. This style also pairs nicely with jeans, joggers, or khaki pants alike. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the TOMS Surprise Sale that’s offering up to 70% off with deals from $15.

