Philips Hue Play Smart Gradient Lightstrips upgrade the home theater from $200

Amazon is currently offering Philips Hue Gradient Lightstrips starting at $199.99 shipped for the 55-inch model. Down from $230, youâ€™re looking at an Amazon all-time low, one of the first standalone discounts to date, and an all-around rare chance to save. The 65-inch model is also on sale for $219.99, dropping from $250. Expanding the rest of the Philips Hue Play ecosystem, theÂ new Gradient LightstripsÂ pair with a requiredÂ Hue hubÂ in order to bring your smart home setup to the home theater. Attaching onto the back of your TV, there are two different sizes on sale to fit an up to 65-inch TV in order to sync the addressable color LEDs to whatâ€™s shown on screen with the companion Play Box. Perfect for building out an immersive home theater setup, these are some of the more novel releases from Philips Hue yet. Head below for more.

If the TV emphasis isnâ€™t exactly what youâ€™re looking for, donâ€™t forget that weâ€™re still tracking the very first discount on Philips Hueâ€™s new Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip. Dropping in price at Amazon, this new all-time low is down to $162. Thatâ€™s alongside a chance to score much of the same first price cut on the Philips Hue Signe Table Lamp at $144.

On the smart home security front, weâ€™re currently tracking a series of discounts on the popular and quite stylishÂ Level HomeKit smart locks. Arriving in one of three different form-factors, these models all take a unique approach by blending more seamlessly into your setup. And currentlyÂ on sale fromÂ $179, these are some of the first price cuts so farÂ atÂ $50 off.

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip features:

Use both the Hue app and Hue Sync mobile app to completely personalize the entertainment experience, adjusting speed, brightness, and intensity of the lights. Control the Play gradient lightstrip with your voice using smart home assistants, such as Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant. The Play gradient lightstrip comes in three sizes and includes mounting clips, making it easy to attach to the back of any TV 55â€³ and larger.

