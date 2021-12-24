AirPlay 2, Alexa, and a premium design headline Samsung’s 5-Ch. AiO Soundbar: $198 (Save $80)

Amazon is offering the Samsung 5-channel All-in-One Alexa Soundbar for $197.99 shipped. Typically sold for $278 or higher, today’s offer takes a minimum of $80 off and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked just once before. If you’d like to improve your home theater’s audio without adding a bulky subwoofer, this premium soundbar is worth a look. A “panoramic soundscape” awaits thanks to the implementation of “side horn speakers and Samsung Acoustic Beam Technology.” Built-in Alexa makes it a cinch to toggle lights and all of your other smart home devices hands-free. This offering is smart enough to automatically tweak settings based on each scene to boost quiet voices and more. Inputs include HDMI, Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, and more.

For a more affordable solution, consider VIZIO’s 36-inch 2.0-channel offering at $80. It ushers in up to 91-decibels of “room filling, crystal clear sound.” Built-in Bluetooth paves the way for wireless pairing with a smartphone, tablet, and more. This soundbar also wields support for DTS Virtual:X, which is ready to deliver a 3D sound experience.

Speaking of great speakers that are compatible with AirPlay 2, did you see that right now you can bundle three HomePod minis for $220? This works out to roughly $73 per speaker, which happens to be one of the best values we have seen yet. And if you’re on the hunt for a new TV, be sure to swing by our dedicated guide.

Samsung 5-channel All-in-One Alexa Soundbar features:

SIDE HORN SPEAKER WITH ACOUSTIC BEAM Experience room filling sound with a panoramic soundscape.

BUILT IN CENTER SPEAKER A dedicated speaker enhances dialogue so you hear every word.

BUILT IN VOICE ASSISTANT Control your soundbar and stay connected with Alexa

AIRPLAY 2 Stream audio from iOS devices.

PREMIUM DESIGN Refined design to complement every space.

