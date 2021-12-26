Save $249 on prev-gen. iPad Pro and more in Woot’s Boxing Day Apple refurb sale

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of previous-generation Macs, iPads, and more in certified refurbished condition. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Amongst all of the discounts, our top pick is the Apple 2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB for $749.99. Having originally sold for $999, that’s what you’d currently pay for the newer M1 model with today’s offer saving you $249 and marking the best offer in months. You can also score the 11-inch version of Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro on sale at Woot, which starts at $649.99. Head below for all of the details.

Despite not being one of latest iPad Pros, this iteration still arrives with many of the features you’ll have come to expect like a Liquid Retina edge-to-edge displays with Promotion, USB-C connectivity, Face ID, and support for iPadOS 15. It’s powered by Apple’s A12X Bionic chip and supplemented by 64GB of storage, four speakers, and a 12MP camera on the back. Includes a 30-day warranty. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Elevate the iPad Pro workflow by leveraging some of your savings on the second-generation Apple Pencil. Whether you’re looking to improve your note-taking regimen or take advantage of Apple’s 12.9-inch canvas for drawing and digital art, it’s a must-have accessory.

Otherwise, go give the rest of today’s sale a look. There’s a selection of previous-generation Macs and more up for grabs at the best prices of the holiday season. Everything comes backed by the same warranty as mentioned above, as well.

12.9-inch iPad Pro features:

The 12.9″ iPad Pro from Apple, updated from the same one you know and love, ditches the Home button for a display that’s more screen and less bezel. Built with the same Liquid Retina technology found on iPhones, the iPad Pro’s 12.9″ display features a 2732 x 2048 resolution, ProMotion technology, wide color and True Tone support, as well as a 600 cd/m2 brightness rating.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!