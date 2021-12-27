Amazon Halo Band fitness tracker falls to new low at $50, Halo View now $60

Amazon is offering its latest Halo Band Fitness Tracker for $49.99 shipped. Down from its $100 list price, today’s deal saves you 50% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The Halo Band fitness tracker is designed to deliver the ability to keep tabs on heart rate, steps, sleep time, and more. It’s also swimproof and water-resistant up to 50M. You’ll also get a free 6-month Halo membership which includes access to a “full suite of tools, features, workouts, and programs.” On top of that, it’s said to last around seven days on a single charge of the battery. Head below for more.

The Amazon Halo View Fitness Tracker is also on sale today. Down to $59.99 shipped from its normal $80 going rate, this marks the second best price that we’ve tracked all-time. Designed as a wearable with an actual display, the Halo View offers a more comprehensive feature set when compared to the Halo Band. The color display offers at-a-glance notifications and fitness tracking for starters, and uses the same Halo membership for workouts, programs, and more.

Don’t forget that Amazfit’s latest smartwatches are available at Amazon lows right now. You’ll find the recently-released GTR 3 Pro down to $190, which is a $40 discount from its normal going rate. IN addition, there are several other models on sale from $150, so be sure to swing by our previous coverage to find all the ways you can save.

Amazon Halo Band features:

Halo Band includes access to basic features like steps, heart rate, sleep time, and sleep tracking. Halo Band is swimproof; water resistant to 50M. Membership includes access to full suite of tools, features, workouts, and programs. Free for 6 months. Auto-renews at $3.99/month + tax. To manage your membership, visit Your Account › Memberships & Subscriptions. Intensity-based activity tracking, plus an ever-growing library of workouts from experts like Lifesum and SWEAT. Tools to measure, understand and improve your movement health!

