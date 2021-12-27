ASICS Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 60% off and extra 25% off select styles

The ASICS Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 60% off and an extra 25% off select styles. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can easily refresh your workout gear with deals on running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. Get running in the new year with the men’s Verablast Mix Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $52 and originally sold for $70. These shoes are lightweight, breathable, and great for indoor or outdoor running. They’re also highly cushioned and available in several fun color options. Rated 4.8/5 stars from ASICS customers. Score additional deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale that’s offering up to 50% off hundreds of top brands and free delivery.

