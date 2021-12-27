Smartphone Accessories: ESR MagSafe 2-in-1 Charging Stand $18 (Save 40%), more

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its HaloLock 2-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand for $17.99 when code WTY9E99Q has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $30, you’re looking at $12 in savings while beating our previous mention by $2 in order to mark the best price of the year. Sporting a 2-in-1 design, this charging station will tidy up your desk or nightstand with the ability to top off a pair of devices at once. Its main 7.5W MagSafe pad lets you attach an iPhone 12 or 13 device while a secondary 5W pad underneath is perfect for AirPods and more.

MagSafe-Style Mounting: one-touch mounting for iPhone 13/13 mini/13 Pro Max/12/12 mini/12 Pro/12 Pro Max, official MagSafe cases, and ESR HaloLock cases; this product is a MagSafe stand, it does not support charging (not compatible with iPhone 13 Pro). Powerful magnets with a non-slip silicone ring hold your phone securely horizontally or vertically; no metal plates or attachments necessary. Adjustable height and angle provide a comfortable viewing experience. Weighted base provides enhanced stability that makes placing or removing your phone on this desk stand easy. Cable-organizing loop behind phone holder keeps desk tidy and uncluttered

