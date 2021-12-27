Give your office an upgrade with RESPAWN’s RSP-200 gaming chair at $169 (2021 low)

Amazon is offering the RESPAWN RSP-200 Gaming Office Chair for $168.90 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of around $210, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked for this colorway in 2021. In fact, all of the other colors currently fetch $200 or more right now. This chair will give any office or gaming setup an upgrade in the comfort department as it delivers 4D adjustability. This delivers the ability to raise or lower the chair, customize the height and depth of the arm rests, and recline from 90 to 130 degrees with infinite angle lock. You’ll also find a reinforced mesh backing that helps increase airflow and keep you cool during longer gaming sessions. Head below for more.

If you don’t need the gaming design offered here, then save some cash when opting for this office chair. It’s more standardized build and is akin to something you’d find in an office building. Coming in at just $83.50 shipped on Amazon, which knocks quite a bit off compared to today’s lead deal.

Further upgrade your office setup with iOttie’s iON Wireless Duo 15W Qi Charging Stand that’s on sale for 25% off. Now available for $37.50, this dual charger provides up to 15W of wireless power to your smartphone and also has a secondary pad to set AirPods or other headphones on for a convenient 2-in-1 design.

More on the RESPAWN RSP-200 Gaming Chair:

GAMIFIED SEATING: A racecar-style gaming chair that provides luxury and comfort, whether it’s used for intense gaming sessions and climbing to the top of the leaderboards, or long work days.

ERGONOMIC COMFORT: This ergonomic chair has a steel tube frame design encased in molded foam which allows for highly-contoured support and an open back seat structure that allows for additional heat control. The adjustable headrest and pivoting lumbar support deliver comfort that lasts.

4D ADJUSTABILITY: Find your optimal position by raising or lowering your chair, tweaking the height and depth of your armrests, and reclining between 90 – 130 degrees with infinite angle lock. Full 360 degrees of swivel rotation enable dynamic movement.

PROFESSIONAL GRADE: Stay cool and in control. A reinforced mesh backing increases airflow to regulate body temperature and enable lightweight support. Use as a gamer chair or an office chair. Includes 275 pound weight capacity.

WE’VE GOT YOUR BACK: An award-nominated brand, RESPAWN is committed to your satisfaction and covers this video game chair with the RESPAWN 5-Year Limited Warranty, and dedicated, year-round representative support.

