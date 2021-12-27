Home Depot takes up to $500 off RYOBI, Makita, Milwaukee, and other tool kits, today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is beginning the end of the year festivities by launching a new up to 50% off tool combo kit sale. Including all of the top brands you’d expect like RYOBI, Makita, Milwaukee, RIDGID, and more, shipping is free across the board. You can also take advantage of in-store pickup at no additional cost, too. Whether you’re looking to put some credit you unwrapped over the holiday to good use or just outfit your tool arsenal for all of those DIY tasks come 2022, today’s sale has something for everything. It doesn’t matter if you’re starting from scratch or want to upgrade a higher-end setup, there’s something for everyone at some of the best prices of the year. Head below for all of our top picks.

Home Depot end of year tool sale highlights:

As the clock counts down on 2021, you’ll find plenty of other end of year savings up for grabs in our tools guide. Ranging from upgrades to your existing workshop to some add-ons any DIYer will want around the house, there’s quite a selection up for grabs right here.

RYOBI ONE+ 18V 10-Tool Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the ONE+ 18V 10-Tool Combo Kit which includes a 18V ONE+ HP 3/8 in. Extended Reach Ratchet, 18V ONE+ HP Brushless 4-mode 1/2 in. Impact Wrench, 18V ONE+ HP Compact Brushless 1/4 in. Right Angle Die Grinder, 18V ONE+ HP Compact Brushless 4-mode 3/8 in. Impact Wrench, 18V Portable Power Source, 18V High Pressure Inflator with Digital Gauge, 18V Hand Vac, 18V Grease Gun, 18V Speaker, 18V Hybrid Portable Fan, 18V 2.0 Ah High Performance Battery, (2) 18V 4.0 Ah High Performance Battery, Charger, Accessories, and Bag. Best of all, it is part of the RYOBI 18V ONE+ System of cordless tools that all work on the same battery platform.

