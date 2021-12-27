Microsoft Office 365 Family (6 TB/seats) 1 year sub hits $50

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a 1 year family subscription to Microsoft Office for $99.99 bundled with a $50 Amazon gift card for an effective price of $50. That’s $50 off the normal price which we’ve seen once before and is effectively a free $50 gift card on something many people buy yearly anyway.

Office 365 Family subscription includes industry standard Word, Office, Powerpoint and Outlook as well as 1 TB of OneDrive cloud storage for EACH person you share with (6TB total), so they can easily access, edit, and share files and photos across all devices. Office 365 apps and storage work across Windows, macOS, iOS, iPadOS, and Android.

WHAT’S INCLUDED: Microsoft 365 Family 12 month subscription with auto-renewal for digital download and $50 Amazon Gift Card delivered by mail

Gift Card is affixed inside a mini envelope. Gift Card has no fees and no expiration date. The Gift Card you receive may not have the denomination displayed on the actual gift card.

With 12 months of Microsoft 365 for up to six people, you and your family can have the tools to create, organize, and get things done.

Bring out your best with premium Office apps, including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Your subscription includes 1 TB of OneDrive cloud storage for each person you share with, so they can easily access, edit, and share files and photos across all devices.

Keep it all together with Outlook, an ad free app for your email, calendars, to do lists and contacts with security tools that keep your information protected.

Empower your family with advanced features in the Family Safety mobile app.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!