Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale takes up to 50% off: Nike, Cole Haan, North Face, adidas, more

The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is live with up to 50% off top brands including Nike, adidas, UGG, Barbour, Travis Matthew, Cole Haan, The North Face, and much more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. A highlight from this sale is the men’s UGG Union Chukka Boots that are currently marked down to $90. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $150. This style features a waterproof design, cushioned insole, and flexible base for comfortable stride. These shoes are highly versatile to pair with jeans, khakis, dress pants, and more. Plus, you can find them in four color options as well. Find the rest of our top picks below and be sure to check out the Lululemon After Christmas Sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!