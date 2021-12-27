TP-Link’s Wi-Fi 6 router provides a budget-friendly wireless upgrade at $80 (Amazon low)

-
AmazonTP-LinkNetworking
Amazon low $80

Amazon is offering the TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax Router (Archer AX20) for $79.99 shipped. For comparison, it goes for $100 or so now and used to retail for $130. Today’s deal also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re ready to take the jump to Wi-Fi 6, this router is the perfect starting point. Delivering 802.11ax technology, this router offers up to 1.8Gb/s of bandwidth and a maximum speed of 1.2Gb/s on the 5GHz band. OFDMA technology also allows for the connection of more devices and the four high-gain antennas uses a FEM chipset for beamforming technology and whole-home coverage. Ports include four Gigabit Ethernet LAN, one Gigabit Ethernet WAN, and USB. Head below for more.

If you’re not swayed by the new 802.11ax technology, opting for an 802.11ac router can save some cash. This model sports wireless speeds of up to 1.75Gbps and comes in at only $67 shipped on Amazon. Your extra savings here comes from the fact that it uses last-generation technology with 802.11ac instead of the latest 802.11ax.

Don’t forget to check out our Write-Off Week post for other ways to save as we head into the end of the year. You only have a few days left to pick up last-minute items for writing off of your 2021 taxes. After that, be sure to take a look at HP’s Chromebase AiO for an all-encompassing computer for your desk while it’s on sale for $475, which is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

  • Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Internet Router: Wi-Fi 6(802. 11ax) technology achieves faster speeds, greater capacity and reduced network congestion compared to the previous generation
  • Next-Gen 1. 8 Gbps Speeds: Enjoy smoother and more stable streaming, gaming, downloading and more with Wi-Fi speeds up to 1. 8 Gbps (1200 Mbps on 5 GHz band and 574 Mbps on 2. 4 GHz band)
  • Connect more devices: Wi-Fi 6 technology communicates more data to more devices simultaneously using revolutionary OFDMA technology

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

TP-Link

Networking

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

TP-Link Archer GX90 Wi-Fi 6 Router review: a gaming-foc...
Upgrade to a Google Nest WiFi Router with two Points at...
Synology announces new RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router alongsid...
Add two of Sengled’s Wi-Fi smart LED bulbs to you...
Bosch’s router combo kits include above-table adj...
Top 10 Black Friday deals still available
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 72-hour Flash Sale, Apple Wa...
ASUS ROG Swift 1080p monitor packs HDR10 and 360Hz refr...
Show More Comments