TP-Link’s Wi-Fi 6 router provides a budget-friendly wireless upgrade at $80 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax Router (Archer AX20) for $79.99 shipped. For comparison, it goes for $100 or so now and used to retail for $130. Today’s deal also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re ready to take the jump to Wi-Fi 6, this router is the perfect starting point. Delivering 802.11ax technology, this router offers up to 1.8Gb/s of bandwidth and a maximum speed of 1.2Gb/s on the 5GHz band. OFDMA technology also allows for the connection of more devices and the four high-gain antennas uses a FEM chipset for beamforming technology and whole-home coverage. Ports include four Gigabit Ethernet LAN, one Gigabit Ethernet WAN, and USB. Head below for more.

If you’re not swayed by the new 802.11ax technology, opting for an 802.11ac router can save some cash. This model sports wireless speeds of up to 1.75Gbps and comes in at only $67 shipped on Amazon. Your extra savings here comes from the fact that it uses last-generation technology with 802.11ac instead of the latest 802.11ax.

More on the TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 Router:

Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Internet Router: Wi-Fi 6(802. 11ax) technology achieves faster speeds, greater capacity and reduced network congestion compared to the previous generation

Next-Gen 1. 8 Gbps Speeds: Enjoy smoother and more stable streaming, gaming, downloading and more with Wi-Fi speeds up to 1. 8 Gbps (1200 Mbps on 5 GHz band and 574 Mbps on 2. 4 GHz band)

Connect more devices: Wi-Fi 6 technology communicates more data to more devices simultaneously using revolutionary OFDMA technology

