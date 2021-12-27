Write-off Week: Save money on tax-deductible business expenses before the year ends

Now that the holidays are officially behind us, it’s time to continue an annual tradition here at 9to5Toys, Write-Off Week. The year is winding down and time is running out to make last-minute purchases to deduct from 2021’s taxes. Many have been on the work-from-home journey for well over a year, and some are just starting out. It doesn’t matter what camp you’re in, this week is your last chance to score some tax deductible gear that’s able to be written off in April. Keep reading for all of our favorite Write-Off Week deals.
With many new products introduced this year to upgrade your office, that’s where the most obvious write-offs will be found. Of course, you’ll also find plenty of other ways to count a purchase toward your business in our Write-Off Week roundup. Whether you’re in the market for office supplies, essentials, tech, and anything else that upgrades your workspace, we’ll have it below in our expansive roundup.
The thing is, you have until Friday to make purchases that are eligible to be written off on your 2021 taxes, so there’s not much time left. So, if you’ve been holding out on buying some gear, this is your last chance to save before items start counting toward 2022 taxes, which are a year away from being finalized.
Workstation and Home Office Write-Off Week deals:
- ASUS ROG Swift 1080p monitor packs HDR10 and 360Hz refresh rate at $380 (Amazon low)
- This podcasting microphone kit just hit $20 Prime shipped (Second-best price, 40% off)
- Datacolor’s SpyderX Elite and Pro are on sale at Amazon lows from $100 (Up to $110 off)
- This aluminum riser brings your MacBook up to standing height at under $41 (New low, 40% off)
- Give your office an upgrade with RESPAWN’s RSP-200 gaming chair at $169 (2021 low)
- HP Chromebase AiO with rotating 22-inch screen falls to new low of $475 (Save $125)
- Microsoft Office 365 Family (6 TB/seats) 1 year sub hits $50
- ESR MagSafe 2-in-1 Charging Stand $18 (Save 40%)
- iOttie’s iON Wireless Duo 15W Qi Charging Stand sees 25% discount to $37.50
Tech Write-Off Week deals:
- Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro deliver intelligent ANC at a low of $125 (Reg. $200)
- Amazon Halo Band fitness tracker falls to new low at $50, Halo View now $60
- Wyze ANC headphones provide a quiet experience almost anywhere at $50.50 (New low)
- Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker now $80 (Reg. $110), more
- Amazfit’s latest smartwatches all hit Amazon lows: GTR 3 Pro $190 (Save $40), more from $150
- Official Apple Watch bands see rare discounts from $29 (Reg. $49)
- Roku’s AirPlay 2-equipped Express 4K+ falls to new Amazon low at $24 (Reg. $40)
Home Goods, Tools, Fashion, more Write-Off Week deals:
- At just $12 Prime shipped, Vont’s Bluetooth Smart Scale is very hard to beat (53% off)
- Reebok’s End of Season Sale takes extra 50% off already-reduced styles from $10
- ASICS Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 60% off and extra 25% off select styles
- Home Depot takes up to $500 off RYOBI, Makita, Milwaukee, and other tool kits, today only
- Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale takes up to 50% off: Nike, Cole Haan, North Face, adidas, more
- Jackery’s popular Explorer portable power stations on sale from $180, more at $100 off
- Lululemon’s After Christmas Sale offers deals from $9 shipped (up to 60% off)
