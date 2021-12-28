Amazon offers cozy robes up to 40% off from $32 Prime shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Alexander Del Rossa Robes. The Men’s Warm Fleece Robe with Hood is available in an array of color options and is currently marked down to $31.99 shipped. For comparison, this robe is regularly priced at $60 and today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. This robe is highly absorbent and features a flannel fleece material that will help to keep you warm. It’s great for lounging, layering, and more. The flannel is also machine washable and comes with a tie-waist that’s flattering. Better yet, you can it in a women’s style here for the same price. Find even more deals and information below.

Alexander Del Rossa Fleece Robe features:

  • Relax in both comfort and style. This stylish bathrobe for men from Alexander Del Rossa is something you didn’t know you loved until you had one. Whether you buy one as a gift or for yourself, everyone deserves a life of comfort.
  • Warm and plush, this long robe is made from 330 GSM flannel fleece to keep you warm no matter how low the temperature drops. Plus, there’s a cozy hood to keep your ears and neck warm.
  • This plush robe conveniently features two large pockets in the front. These pockets are perfect to keep your hands warm or to keep items close by your side while lounging around the house.

