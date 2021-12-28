HORI’s Split Pad Pro Nintendo Switch Gamepad goes on sale for first time in months at $45

Amazon is currently discounting all of the refreshed HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro Controllers starting at $44.88 shipped. Normally fetching $50, you’re looking at the first discount in over four months with today’s offer marking the third-best discount to date and an all-around rare price cut. HORI’s Split Pad Pro brings some added ergonomics into the action of your Nintendo Switch with a unique design that merges the typical Joy-Cons with a full-sized controller. If Santa just delivered a Switch this past weekend, this is a great way to elevate your handheld gameplay sessions. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage of the more recent colorways, too. Head below for more.

While not currently on sale, there are some themed versions of HORI Split Pad up for pre-order at Amazon right now, too. Delivering a pair of retro-inspired designs, you can kick it old school with either Sonic or Mega Man versions at $59.99. Available for pre-order right now, these will both be shipping come next month.

Speaking of the latest releases for your Nintendo gaming setup, be sure to go give our hands-on review of the new Switch OLED a look. As one of this year’s most coveted releases, you can dive into whether or not the refreshed hybrid console is actually worth tracking down as we head into the new year. Though spoiler, there’s a lot to love about all of the enhancements this time around.

HORI Switch Split Pad Pro features:

A revolutionary way to play your Nintendo Switch! Enjoy the full-size controller experience in handheld mode with the HORI Split Pad Pro. Featuring full-size analog sticks, a precision D-pad, and large shoulder buttons designed for comfort and accuracy, even during marathon gaming sessions. Advanced features include programmable rear triggers, Turbo functionally, assignable buttons, and more.

