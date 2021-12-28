L.L. Bean’s takes up to 50% off hundreds of new markdowns from $7: Jackets, boots, more

L.L. Bean’s latest Flash Sale takes up to 50% off new markdowns including jackets, vests, boots, pants, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Katahdin Insulated Pullover that features a colorblock design that’s very on-trend for this season. It’s currently marked down to $80, which is $20 off the original rate. The material is waterproof as well as highly-packable, which is great for traveling. It has an attached hood as well as an insulated design to help keep you warm during cold weather outings. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale that’s offering up to 50% off hundreds of top brands and free delivery.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!