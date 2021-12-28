Latest (ANOVA)ᴿᴱᴰ Precision Cooker Nano sees first major discount to $106

Amazon is offering the Anova Culinary (ANOVA)ᴿᴱᴰ Precision Sous Vide Cooker Nano for $106.32 shipped. This is a 18% discount from its normal going rate of $129 and marks the first major price drop since its release back in September. This sous vide delivers a unique design with accents thanks to Anova’s partnership with (RED). Anova will donate 5% of each sale to the (RED) foundation which helps fight global health emergencies like AIDS and COVID. The Precision Cooker itself is the company’s well-known sous vide that circulates water an an exact temperature to cook food perfectly. On top of that, it only measures 12.8-inches, which lets you store it in a drawer with ease. Take a closer look at the new (ANOVA)ᴿᴱᴰ in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

With your savings, grab the Anova Culinary Precision Cooker Base. After you’re done cooking, this is the perfect place to rest your sous vide and keep it off the counter at the same time. Coming in at $17 on Amazon right now, you’ll still have a few bucks leftover from picking up today’s lead deal while keeping your kitchen counter clean after cooking a fresh meal for the family.

Do you want to keep a YouTube video rolling or recipe in view while cooking? ESR’s MagSafe 2-in-1 charger is the perfect kitchen accessory. Your iPhone 12 or 13 will magnetically attach to the charging stand and receive power at the same time, holding your device at a convenient angle and height. It’s on sale right now for $18, so be sure to check out our previous deals coverage to learn how you can save.

More on the (ANOVA)ᴿᴱᴰ Precision Cooker Nano:

Perfect results every time: Never over or under cook your food again. The (ANOVA)ᴿᴱᴰ Precision Cooker Nano circulates water at the exact temperature required for perfectly cooked meals, no matter what’s on your menu.

What to cook: Sous vide (pronounced “sue-veed”) cooking offers the perfect level of doneness for chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork, and more. The ability to lock in flavor and moisture during the cooking process results in texture and taste that is second to none.

Small but mighty: The 12.8″ Anova Precision Cooker Nano stows away in any kitchen drawer next to the whisk and ladle, so your counters stay uncluttered and your favorite new cooking tool stays within reach. Nano easily attaches to any stock pot or container with a fixed clamp, and is constructed of super durable plastic that’s easy to clean.

