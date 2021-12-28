Tillys Flash Sale takes up to 50% off + extra 70% off clearance: Nike, North Face, more

Tillys Treat Yourself Sale takes up to 40% off sitewide and an extra 70% off clearance items. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals on Nike, adidas, The North Face, Nixon, Converse, and much more. Customers receive $1 shipping on orders of $59 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the North Face Half Dome T-Shirt that’s currently marked down to $12 and originally sold for $25. This lightweight t-shirt pairs nicely with shorts, jeans, joggers, khaki pants, and more. It can easily be layered during cooler weather and the large logo on the front adds a stylish touch. Find the rest of our top picks below and be sure to check out the Lululemon After Christmas Sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- The North Face Half Dome T-Shirt $12 (Orig. $25)
- MVMT Minimal Sport Adriatic Black Watch $77 (Orig. $128)
- Converse Star Chevron Jogger Pants $38 (Orig. $55)
- The North Face Logo Cuffed Beanie $23 (Orig. $29)
- RSQ Puffer Jacket $24 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Champion Reverse Weave Sweatshirt $35 (Orig. $50)
- Steve Madden Lora Combat Boots $80 (Orig. $130)
- adidas Luxe Tennis Skirt $20 (Orig. $45)
- Nike Essential Icon Cropped T-Shirt $17 (Orig. $30)
- adidas No-Dye Jogger Pants $38 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
