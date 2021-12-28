ViewSonic’s curved 27-inch 1440p 165Hz gaming monitor falls to Amazon low at $350

Amazon is offering the ViewSonic ELITE Curved 27-inch 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor (XG270QC) for $349.99 shipped. Down from $410, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This monitor delivers next-level immersion thanks to its 1500R curvature as well as 1440p resolution. Over DisplayPort, you’ll find 165Hz support while HDMI is limited to 144Hz. Either way, you’ll enjoy a solid experience all around thanks to VESA DisplayHDR400 support, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, a 1ms response time, and more. Head below for additional details.

Like we mentioned, you’ll need DisplayPort in order to run this monitor at full tilt. Well, for just $13 you can pick up this 6.6-foot DisplayPort cable on Amazon. It’s not only ready to handle up to 4K60 gaming but the extra length also makes it easier to place your monitor further away from the desktop. Whether you have spare DisplayPort cables or not, it never hurts to have an extra on hand.

If you need a faster refresh rate, then don’t forget the ASUS ROG Swift 24.5-inch 1080p 360Hz gaming monitor is on sale for $380 right now. We found the deal yesterday and it won’t last long. Just keep in mind that while you’re getting a faster refresh rate, the resolution and overall size take a step down here, giving a completely different experience.

More on the ViewSonic ELITE Gaming Monitor:

IMMERSIVE MONITOR: WQHD 1440p resolution, 1500R curvature, 1ms (MPRT) response time, and 165Hz refresh rate gives you the ultimate enthusiast experience *165Hz is supported via DisplayPort while HDMI supports up to 144Hz

AMD FREESYNC PREMIUM PRO: The XG270QC provides a combination of smooth gaming at peak performance, and exceptional high dynamic range visuals while still maintaining low latency

VESA DISPLAYHDR 400: Witness the next evolution in open-world storytelling with 90% DCI-P3 color coverage and HDR in-game detail enhancement

