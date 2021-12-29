Amazon offers up to 50% off Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses from $65 shipped

Amazon is currently offering up to 50% off Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses from $65 shipped. Prices are as marked. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Ray-Ban Liteforce Square Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $114.50 and originally sold for $229. Better yet, today’s rate is matched with the Amazon all-time low. These sunglasses are polarized as well as feature UV protection to help keep your eyes protected from the sun. The square frame is highly flattering on an array of face shapes and they can be styled by both men or women alike. This style can be dressed up or down easily as well. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Finish Line End of Season Sale that’s offering up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour, and more.

Ray-Ban’s Liteforce Square Sunglasses feature:

RB4179 Liteforce Square Sunglasses feature a lightweight, comfortable nylon frame and sleek square lenses.

The Men’s RB4179 Liteforce Sunglasses are available with a black frame and polarized or non-polarized lenses treatments.

To protect your eyes from harmful UV rays, these sunglasses include lenses that are coated with 100% UV protection.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!