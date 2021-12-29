iRobot’s auto-emptying Roomba i7+ falls to $430 Prime shipped (Refurb, Orig. $1,099)

Today only, Woot is offering the iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base for $429.99 Prime shipped in refurbished condition. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Originally $1,099, it goes for $750 in new condition at Best Buy right now and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. iRobot’s Roomba i7+ robot vacuum system isn’t your typical household cleaning companion. You’ll find the Automatic Dirt Disposal system allows the vacuum to empty itself at the end of each cleaning session. You’ll find the canister can hold up to a month’s worth of dirt and grime too. On top of all of that, Roomba i7+ is also compatible with Alexa and Assistant, which gives you voice-controlled cleaning on top of using the app to build a custom schedule. Ships with a 90-day warranty and you can head below for more.

Want to save some cash? The ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a great alternative. It comes in at $130 when you clip the on-page coupon and gets the job done just the same. Keep in mind there’s no smartphone control or self-emptying functions available with the ILIFE. So, the overall experience will be cut back compared to what iRobot delivers above.

After upgrading your cleaning game, consider giving your kitchen counter a facelift with Ninja’s Dual Heat 13-in-1 air fryer/toaster oven/dehydrator combo that’s now down to $197. This marks an Amazon low that we’ve tracked and is the third-best that we’ve seen all-time.

More on the iRobot Roomba i7+:

Vacuuming that fits seamlessly into your life. The i7+ learns your home and navigates to where the messes are, right when they happen—so you can effortlessly keep your floors clean. Just say to Google Assistant or Alexa voice assistant, “Tell Roomba to clean under the kitchen table” and consider it done. After each cleaning, the i7+ empties itself into Dirt Disposal bags that hold up to 60 days of debris so you can forget about vacuuming for months. Personalized cleaning recommendations and seasonal suggestions help keep floors clean year-round, and 10x the Power-Lifting suction* paired with self-emptying convenience help make life a whole lot easier.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!