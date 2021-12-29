Prepare for April with TurboTax for Mac and PC with $10 Amazon gift cards from $30

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is offering TurboTax 2021 for Mac and PC bundled with $10 Amazon gift cards from $29.99. Shipping is free across the board for physical copies. You’ll find everything from the federal-only Deluxe version on sale to the more feature-packed Business federal and state option depending on what you need. Though you might not want to think about it, tax time is right around the corner. Picking up TurboTax today will help ensure you’re fully prepared for April once the time comes around. Plus, with the added $10 gift card, you can swing by our Amazon guide for something fun to buy after dealing with taxes. Head below for more.

Of course, if you don’t need the added benefits of TurboTax, then consider instead picking up H&R Block Tax Software Basic 2021. It comes with a 3% refund bonus offer if you choose to put your cash back toward an Amazon gift card and comes in at just $15 right now.

Don’t forget to swing by our Write-Off Week roundup for ways to save on your taxes. These purchases can be written off your small business or self-employed taxes for those that work-from-home and is a great way to cut down on how big of a check you end up writing the IRS in April. We’re keeping the guide updated daily with fresh deals for you to save on, so be sure to check back frequently to see what else we’ve uncovered.

More on TurboTax 2021 Deluxe

Recommended if you own a home, have charitable donations, high medical expenses, or only need to file a Federal Tax Return

Includes 5 federal e-files. State download and e-file additional. Free U.S.-based product support (hours may vary).

Get your taxes done right and your maximum refund

Maximizes 350+ deductions and credits

