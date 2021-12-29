Stream The Book of Boba Fett today with 6-months of Disney+ and Amazon Music from $8

Amazon is offering a bundle that includes 1-month of its Music Streaming Service with up to 6-months of Disney+ for $7.99 if you’re a Prime member or $9.99 otherwise. While you’ll have to pay for the first month of Amazon Music, you’re getting six months of Disney+ for free here. With The Book of Boba Fett starting today, now’s the perfect time to give Disney+ a try. Essentially, you’ll pay for a month of Amazon Music and new members will receive six months of Disney+ and returning or existing users will get three months. Not only will you be able to stream Book of Boba Fett, but having a Disney+ subscription will also let you watch The Mandalorian, Hawkeye, Loki, Marvel, Star Wars, and much more. Learn more about Disney+ in our announcement coverage then head below for additional information.

Given what you’re saving here by getting up to six months of Disney+ for free, why not use a fraction of that extra cash to pick up the Roku Express 4K+ while it’s on sale for $24. That’s right, just $24 scores you the AirPlay 2-enabled Roku Express 4K+ which has the ability to stream 4K HDR to your TV.

After checking that out, be sure to swing by our previous coverage of Amazon Prime Video Channels that are on sale right now. You can currently get two months of various services like STARZ, Showtime, Discovery+, and more for just $1. These deals won’t be around forever, so be sure to swing by our post to find out all the ways you can save.

Terms & Conditions:

This offer of 6 months of Disney+ on us for new Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers and 3 months of Disney+ on us for current and former Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers is a limited time offer available with eligible Amazon Music Unlimited plans. Current subscribers to Disney+ are not eligible. Must be 18 or older to subscribe. Use of Disney+ is subject to the Disney+ Subscriber Agreement and Privacy Policy. Your Disney+ promotional subscription will remain active for the duration of the offer unless your Amazon Music Unlimited subscription is cancelled during the promotional period. After the applicable promotional period, your Disney+ subscription will automatically renew at the then current monthly retail price for Disney+ until cancelled. Amazon Music Unlimited can be cancelled at any time by visiting Amazon Music settings. Disney+ can be cancelled at any time by going to https://www.disneyplus.com/account. Your Amazon Music Unlimited subscription AND Disney+ subscription must be cancelled separately and canceling one will not automatically cancel the other. This offer cannot be combined with any other offer. Digital content and services may only be available to customers located in the U.S. and are subject to the terms and conditions of Amazon.com Services LLC. Offer limited to one per customer and account in the U.S. & Canada only. Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time. Offer is nontransferable and may not be resold. If you violate any of these terms, the offer will be invalid.

