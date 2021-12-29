Vineyard Vines Semi-Annual Whale of a Sale takes extra 30% off clearance from $4

The Vineyard Vines Semi-Annual Whale of a Sale takes an extra 30% off already-reduced items with code WHALE30 at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $150 or more. A highlight from this sale is the men’s Printed Sankaty Performance Polo Shirt. This style is currently marked down from just $47 and originally sold for $90. The material is wrinkle-resistant to help keep you polished throughout the day and moisture-wicking. It also features UPF 30+ for sun protection and it has built-in stretch, which is great for golf swings and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Vineyard Vines customers. Score additional deals by heading below the jump.

