Vineyard Vines Semi-Annual Whale of a Sale takes extra 30% off clearance from $4

The Vineyard Vines Semi-Annual Whale of a Sale takes an extra 30% off already-reduced items with code WHALE30 at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $150 or more. A highlight from this sale is the men’s Printed Sankaty Performance Polo Shirt. This style is currently marked down from just $47 and originally sold for $90. The material is wrinkle-resistant to help keep you polished throughout the day and moisture-wicking. It also features UPF 30+ for sun protection and it has built-in stretch, which is great for golf swings and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Vineyard Vines customers. Score additional deals by heading below the jump.
Our top picks for men include:
- On-The-Go Shep Shirt $77 (Orig. $148)
- Harbor Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt $61 (Orig. $118)
- Printed Sankaty Performance Polo Shirt $47 (Orig. $90)
- Island Twill Check Shirt $51 (Orig. $99)
- Saltwater Fleece Shep Shirt $71 (Orig. $138)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Cotton Striped Boatneck Sweater $44 (Orig. $148)
- Plaid Chilmark Relaxed Button Down $46 (Orig. $88)
- Retro Sweater Fleece Half-Zip $61 (Orig. $118)
- Super Soft Knit Lounge Set $58 (Orig. $78)
- Sherpa Color Blocked SuperShep $92 (Orig. $178)
- …and even more deals…
