BlenderBottle’s Classic 20-ounce V2 Shaker helps you crush 2022 fitness goals for $5.50

Amazon is offering the BlenderBottle Classic V2 Shaker 20-ounce for $5.35 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, all other colors in 20-ounces fetch between $8 to $10 at Amazon right now. This bottle has measurement markings to 14 ounces and includes the company’s patented mixing system that utilizes a 316 surgical-grade stainless steel BlenderBall in order to mix your protein shakes and more. The wide mouth makes it an easy task to add scoops and liquids to the bottle and the screw-on lid offers a leak-free seal. It’s also dishwasher-safe and BPA free for added convenience. Head below for more.

Honestly, searching shaker bottle on Amazon showcases just how good of a deal the discount above is. Most other models, even from other companies, cost around $10 or more depending on the size you choose. So, if you’re wanting to crush your fitness goals in 2022, the above BlenderBottle will come in clutch.

Speaking of getting fit in 2022, don’t forget that we’re tracking a few fitness-related discounts right now. There’s JAXJOX’s KettlebellConnect 2.0 that’s on sale for $150, marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. On top of that, Echelon’s new EX-5S-10 Smart Bike is on sale for the first time at $82 off, making now a great time to pick one up.

More on the BlenderBottle:

20-ounce capacity (Note: measurement markings only go to 14 ounces)

Patented mixing system uses 316 surgical-grade stainless steel BlenderBall wire whisk found only in BlenderBottle brand shaker cups

Wide mouth makes it easy to add mix scoops and liquids, and embossed markings measure both ounces and milliliters; rounded base for thorough mixing

