Chefman’s family-sized TurboFry 8-Qt. air fryer falls to $60 (Amazon low, Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the Chefman TurboFry Touch 8-quart Air Fryer for $59.99 shipped. That’s a 40% discount from its normal going rate of $100 and marks a new low that we’ve tracked at Amazon for this model. This family-sized air fryer is designed to help prepare meals for the entire clan at one time. There’s an extra-large viewing window at the top and bright interior light to help you keep tabs on dinner’s progress as well. There are several one-touch cooking presets too, including french fries, fried chicken, fish, and more. Given that this is an air fryer, you’ll find that it helps reduce oil intake making crispy foods healthier than ever. Head below for more.

Not sure what to cook in an air fryer? Well, The Complete Air Fryer Cookbook is available on Amazon for $9.50 Prime shipped, though those with a Kindle Unlimited subscription can read it for free. If you haven’t tried Kindle Unlimited, right now there’s a 30-day free trial to give the service a shot. The book itself has over 100 recipes to build and includes step-by-step instructions to help you arrive at the end with a perfectly cooked meal.

For a more versatile kitchen appliance, consider Ninja’s Dual Heat 13-in-1 air fryer/toaster oven/dehydrator combo. It’s currently on sale for $197, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve seen at Amazon.

More on the Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer:

FAMILY-SIZED FRYING: Create delicious weeknight meals for the whole family in one convenient air frying pro. The Chefman TurboFry Touch is your key to creating healthier dinners, delicious lunches, satisfying sides, and even crispy reheated leftovers.

EASY VIEWING: Keep an eye on dinner using the extra-large viewing window and bright interior light. Use the advanced digital display, with unique placement on the top of the airfryer, you can control your cooking and monitor results without ever taking your eyes off of your ingredients.

COOKING PRESETS: Serve your favorite fried meals in an instant with 4 one-touch cooking presets. At the push of a button, you can perfectly cook golden-brown French fries, crispy fried chicken, tender meat, and delicate fish. Plus, the LED shake reminder ensures even results every time.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!