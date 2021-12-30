Columbia Winter Sale takes 25% off with gear from $7: T-shirts, boots, vests, more

Columbia Winter Sale offers 25% off select gear with deals on jackets, boots, hoodies, vests, pants, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Columbia Greater Rewards (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the men’s Big Ridge Boots that are currently marked down to $55. For comparison, these boots are regularly priced at $85. This style is water-resistant, cushioned, and features a rigid outsole that helps to promote traction. They’re perfect for hiking, walking, and snow activities as well. Plus, you can choose from three versatile color options. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

