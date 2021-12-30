Dick’s Sporting Goods Winter Clearance Event takes up to 50% off Nike, North Face, more

The Dick’s Sporting Goods Winter Clearance Event takes up to 50% off top brands including Nike, adidas, The North Face, Patagonia, Under Armour, and many more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the adidas Alphaboost Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $71 and originally were priced at $120. These shoes are great for workouts in the new year and you can find them in five different color options. This style is highly breathable, lightweight, and has a unique outsole that helps to add traction. With over 800 positive reviews, they’re rated 4.6/5 stars. Find even more deals by heading below.
Our top picks for men include:
- adidas UltraBoost 21 Running Shoes $101 (Orig. $180)
- Nike Air Zoom Pegasus Running Shoes $70 (Orig. $125)
- adidas Alphaboost Running Shoes $73 (Orig. $120)
- The North Face Textured 1/4 Zip Pullover $35 (Orig. $65)
- Patagonia Retro Pile Fleece Jacket $94 (Orig. $139)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- adidas UltraBoost DNA Slip-On Running Shoes $95 (Orig. $190)
- Nike Joyride Run Flyknit Shoes $42 (Orig. $180)
- adidas Edge Lux 4 Running Shoes $57 (Orig. $85)
- Nike Essential Fleece Jogger Pants $34 (Orig. $60)
- Columbia Carson Pass IC Jacket $54 (Orig. $250)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!