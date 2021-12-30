Macy’s After Christmas Sale takes 20-60% off Cole Haan, adidas, Ralph Lauren, more

Macy’s After Christmas Sale takes 20 to 60% off top brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren, adidas, Levi’s, Cole Haan, Michael Kors, and much more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $25 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Ralph Lauren Estate Quarter-Zip Pullover for men. This pullover is currently marked down to $60, which is $40 off the original rate. This style pairs nicely with jeans, khakis, joggers, and more. You can find eight color options and it has a logo on the chest that’s fashionable. Find the rest of our top picks from this sale or you can shop the entire sale here.

