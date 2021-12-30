Omega Lift’s 12-ton dual locking jack stands fall to all-time low at $62.50 (Reg. $200)

Walmart is offering the Omega Lift 12-ton Dual Locking Jack Stands for $62.68 shipped. Before selling out at Amazon, these jack stands went for over $200 and similarly-rated alternatives from BIG RED go for $120 right now. For further comparison, you’d pay $64 for a 6-ton set of OMEGA LIFT at Amazon right now. These impressively-rated jack stands are designed to support your vehicle while working on it at home or the shop. The wide pyramid foot allows you to enjoy a stable design and the steel frame is able to support up to 12 tons, or 24,000 pounds. There’s also a dual locking mechanism that ensures the stand won’t give way while being used. Head below for more.

Of course, 12 ton jack stands are fairly massive for traditional vehicle maintenance. Unless you have a big diesel truck you likely don’t need something that beefy. Instead, consider opting for BIG RED’s pair of 3 ton jack stands which can be picked up for $35 at Amazon. At nearly 50% below today’s lead deal, these jack stands can uphold 6,000 pounds with ease, which is more than enough for traditional cars, trucks, or SUVs.

If you need to reassemble, break down, or just work on something from your car, chances are you’ll need some sort of workbench. That’s where this $20 kit comes in clutch from Lowe’s. While it doesn’t give you the lumber and sheet goods to build a workbench, it does provide the brackets and screws to assemble a workbench of various lengths, making assembly a breeze.

More on the Omega Lift 12-ton Jack Stands:

Omega Lift 32128 is 12 Ton jack stands that are designed to support your vehicle after lifting with a floor jack. It features wide pyramid foot base to provide the added strength and stable support.

It is constructed with the sturdy stamped Steel with a welded frame design for durability. With the lifting range from 19-5/8 inches to 29-7/8 inches, it gives you the abilityto handle a wide range of vehicles including small cars, SUVs, and light duty trucks.

The ratchet bar is built with hight quality cast ductile iron with the mulitple position. Its sawtooth design allows for quick height adjustments that lock into place. Height adjustment mechanism allows smooth upward movement while releasing handle locks and mobility pin

It features double locking pins mechanism. With both handle lock and mobility pin, and a large saddle surface area is designed for better contact with the load being supported, adding the extra safety while working underneath a car.

