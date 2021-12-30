OttLite’s unique lamp and 10W Qi charger combo has three brightness settings for $50

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the OttLite Desk Lamp/Night Light with USB Port and Qi Wireless Charging Pad at $49.99 shipped. Also available direct. Normally $60, it’s on sale for $55 at Amazon right now and today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked for this model in 2021. This unique light offers three brightnesses to choose from and offers multiple ways to power your smartphone at night. There’s a built-in 10W Qi charging pad as well as a 2.1A USB port, though only one can be used at a time from the looks of it. In addition to that, you can turn the light on or off with a tap, making it the perfect bedside companion. Head below for more.

If you already have a lamp next to your bed and have an iPhone 12 or 13 series smartphone, then we highly recommend picking up a MagSafe charger instead. Coming in at $34, you’ll save $16 over the lamp above while enjoying up to 15W wireless charging on supported devices. That plus that fact that magnets help it align perfectly every time is why this was our Reader’s Choice pick for the favorite thing of 2021.

Don’t forget to check out Zagg’s latest sale that’s going on with a slew of mophie and other discounted gear for New Year’s. Up to 35% off is available across a variety of product categories including MagSafe chargers and more.

More on the OttLite Lamp:

Perfect for your kitchen counter, entrance way, study area or the night stand by your bed, the OttLite Wireless Charging Station provides a sleek and convenient way to charge your phone. Simply place your Qi-enabled phone on the charging pad to wirelessly charge. Or, use the 5V, 2.1A USB port to charge mobile phones and tablets. And, you can illuminate your space by touching anywhere on the outside of the lighted arch. Choose from 3 brightness settings – ideal for night stands.

