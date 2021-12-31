Apple’s official silicone/leather AirTag Loops now on sale from $18 at Amazon

Amazon now offers the official Apple AirTag Loop in various styles starting at $18.25 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Going on sale for some of the first times, you’d normally pay $29 across all of the different colorways with today’s offers saving you as much as 37% while returning to all-time lows set once before. Whether you just unwrapped some of Apple’s new item finders over the holidays or have just been holding out for a notable discount on a first-party AirTag holder, Apple’s recent Loop arrives with the usual premium polyurethane material that you’d expect. The unique design can help you add an AirTag to everything from keys to a backpack, bag, and much more, as well. Head below for more.

For those in the market for something a bit more stylish, Amazon is also carrying the discounts over to the leather version of Apple’s AirTag Loop. This higher-end model arrives with a $34.52 price tag, dropping from the usual $39 going rate. This too is one of the first discounts, as well. Delivering much of the same actual functionality as the silicone model highlighted above, this alternative swaps in specially tanned European leather for a more premium build. Get a closer look in our launch coverage for some added insight.

Having both already made our list of the best AirTags cases, Apple’s own in-house offerings are joined by plenty of other styles right here. As nice as the lead discounts are for those who want a first-party accessory, there are plenty of other options for securing your item finder for less.

Apple AirTag Loop features:

Both lightweight and durable, the loop is made from polyurethane and securely fastens your AirTag to your items. The enclosure fits tightly around your AirTag to ensure that it stays put, so you can keep track of whatever it’s attached to. AirTag is sold separately.

