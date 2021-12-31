Bang & Olufsen’s Beoplay E8 Sport true wireless earbuds are IP57 waterproof at $199

Amazon is offering the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 Sport True Wireless Earbuds for $199 shipped in all colors. Down from its normal going rate of $260 or more, today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve only seen once before at Amazon. These earbuds deliver IP57 waterproofing which means that you don’t have to worry about getting caught in heavy rain or working out a lot, which is something many other true wireless earbuds are sensitive to. The Beoplay E8 Sport also deliver up to 28 hours of playtime with each earbud providing seven hours of use before it’s time to recharge. When that time does come, the case has built-in wireless charging so you just have to set them on a Qi pad before you head to bed. Bluetooth 5.1 and aptX Adaptive allow for Microsoft Swift Pair, giving a speedy connection process. Head below for more.

If you don’t mind ditching the IP57 waterproofing and longer battery life of today’s lead deal, Apple’s AirPods 3 can be picked up for $169 and offer the H1 chip for fast pairing and iCloud syncing. Android users can save even more by opting for Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro while they’re $125 at Amazon. These earbuds deliver active noise cancellation, which is something neither other pair mentioned here can say.

When it comes time to recharge any of the headphones mentioned here today, you’ll want a Qi pad handy for the most convenient experience. Anker’s latest sale is the place to check for that with deals starting at $13. You’ll find both iPhone and Android essentials on sale as well, so don’t miss out on these deals before the pricing goes back up. Also, don’t forget to check out our best earbuds of 2021 roundup to check out our favorite true wireless headphones that launched this year.

The freedom of truly wireless sound built to push you harder through all weather, at all times. With IP57 waterproofing, E8 Sport lets you stay motivated without having to worry about heavy rain or sweat.

Up to 28 hours of playtime with 7 hours of playtime from the earphones and an additional three charges in the case.

The redesigned charging case has been optimized for high performance so you can take Beoplay E8 Sport easily with you all day and charge them on the go.

