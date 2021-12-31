eufy’s latest cordless stick and handheld vacuums fall to new lows from $110 (Save 40%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 40% off a selection of Anker eufy cordless vacuums starting at $110. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the eufy HomeVac S11 Infinity Stick Vacuum at $179.99. Normally fetching $300, you’re looking at a new all-time low of 40% off and $20 below our previous mention. This cordless stick vacuum arrives with a battery-powered design that allows it to run for up to 40 minutes per cleaning session. That’s while still packing upwards of 120AW suction power for pulling pet hair from carpets and more. There are also a series of included attachments for handling additional tasks in your cleaning regimen, as well. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale, the eufy HomeVac H30 Venture Cordless Vacuum is now dropping to $109.99 courtesy of Amazon’s Gold Box. Typically fetching $160, you’re looking 31% in savings alongside one of the very first discounts, not to mention a new all-time low. This cordless handheld vacuum is just as ideal for busting out to tackle quick messes as it is for tidying up the car or other hard to reach places, It has a 20-minute runtime and pairs with a charging dock and set of tools to supplement the cleaning capabilities.

eufy HomeVac S11 Infinity features:

The cordless, lightweight design allows you to maneuver into corners and around furniture with ease. An additional battery allows for 2x the cleaning. Simply swap-in the spare and complete the whole clean in one session. Utilize all of the 120AW suction power for up to 8 minutes of deep cleaning in Max-Mode. Clean up crumbs and dust with ease for up to 25 minutes in mid-mode. Enable low-mode when your whole home requires attention and make the most of an ultra-long 40-minute run-time. (Run-times are based on single battery pack usage)

