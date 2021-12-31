Lost Ruins of Arnak board game falls to Amazon low at $40, Codenames $9.50, more

Amazon is offering Czech Games’ Lost Ruins of Arnak Board Game for $39.94 shipped. Down from its $60 list price, today’s deal not only saves $60 but also ushers in a new Amazon low that we’ve tracked. This board game supports one to four players at a time, meaning you can sit down and enjoy it yourself or with the family just the same. You’ll be using traditional deck building techniques, though each card can also be used to place workers on the board. Your deck will be small and randomness is put at bay by the “wealth of tactical decisions” that have to be made in the game. Be sure to build a “solid resource base” to ensure victory. Head below for more.

If you're not much of a board game fan, how about LEGO? Brick-building can be a great way to bond with the family in 2022, and we just detailed out favorite sets from this past year to give you some ideas of what to assemble.

In addition to traditional deckbuilder effects, cards can also be used to place workers.

Decks are small, and randomness is heavily mitigated by the wealth of tactical decisions offered on the game board.

Building a solid resource base will be essential.

With a variety of worker actions, artifacts, and equipment cards, the setup for each game will be unique, encouraging players to explore new strategies to meet the challenge.

