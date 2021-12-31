Lost Ruins of Arnak board game falls to Amazon low at $40, Codenames $9.50, more

-
AmazonToys & HobbiesCzech Games
From $9.50 $40

Amazon is offering Czech Games’ Lost Ruins of Arnak Board Game for $39.94 shipped. Down from its $60 list price, today’s deal not only saves $60 but also ushers in a new Amazon low that we’ve tracked. This board game supports one to four players at a time, meaning you can sit down and enjoy it yourself or with the family just the same. You’ll be using traditional deck building techniques, though each card can also be used to place workers on the board. Your deck will be small and randomness is put at bay by the “wealth of tactical decisions” that have to be made in the game. Be sure to build a “solid resource base” to ensure victory. Head below for more.

More board game deals:

If you’re not much of a board game fan, how about LEGO? Brick-building can be a great way to bond with the family in 2022, and we just detailed out favorite sets from this past year to give you some ideas of what to assemble. On top of that, we keep you updated with the latest LEGO releases and reviews throughout each month, so be sure to bookmark our guide and check back frequently to see what’s new in the world of LEGO.

  • In addition to traditional deckbuilder effects, cards can also be used to place workers.
  • Decks are small, and randomness is heavily mitigated by the wealth of tactical decisions offered on the game board.
  • Building a solid resource base will be essential.
  • With a variety of worker actions, artifacts, and equipment cards, the setup for each game will be unique, encouraging players to explore new strategies to meet the challenge.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Toys & Hobbies

Czech Games

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Physically stack your properties in Monopoly Builder at...
Today’s Best Game Deals: Riftbreaker PS5 $20, Jur...
Holiday game deals: Pokémon Shining Pearl/Diamond from...
Holiday game deals: Mario Party Superstars $50.50, Mari...
Home Depot offers up to $549 off RYOBI outdoor lawn gea...
Best game deals: Dying Light Platinum Edition $30, RDR2...
Joe’s New Balance takes extra 25% off clearance +...
Add the NBA Jam Arcade Cabinet with riser and stool to ...
Show More Comments