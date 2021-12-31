PDP Hyrule Hero Link Switch Commuter Case also carries 14 games at $16 (New low, Reg. $30)

Amazon is offering the PDP Hyrule Hero Link Nintendo Switch Commuter Case for $16.29 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, this case normally goes for $30, the Tom Nook version still fetches as much, and today’s deal marks the first time we’ve tracked any major discount, delivering a new all-time low at Amazon. This officially-licensed case is designed to fit all three Nintendo Switch models and offers a black and gold design that makes it a solid choice for Zelda fans all around. It even matches the PDP Zelda Breath of the Wild Faceoff Controller if you have one of those. The semi-hard shell construction helps protect against small drops and can assist in preventing scratches or damage during traveling. You’ll even find support for up to 14 game cards and a front zipper compartment ready to hold an extra pair of Joy-Con controllers or a charger. Check out our announcement coverage for additional details then head below for more.

Given you’re saving around $14 here, why not put $8 of that extra cash to use and pick up some tempered glass designed for your Switch? You’ll receive two screen protectors with this bundle and it’ll help keep your screen scratch-free even when your Switch isn’t in its case. Have a Switch Lite or OLED? That’s perfectly fine as you can pick up the smaller and larger tempered glass at Amazon just the same.

Ready for some screen-free gaming? Well, why not check out the board game deals that we found earlier today. Lost Ruins of Arnak delivers a unique deck building experience at an Amazon low of $40, though the entire family can get involved in playing Codenames while it’s down to $9.50. There are several other options available in our roundup, so be sure to give that a look to see if a game you’ve been waiting for is on sale.

More on the PDP Hyrule Hero Link Switch Commuter Case:

PROTECTION ON-THE-GO: High-quality, semi-hard shell construction to prevent drops, breaks and scratches of your console around the house, to school, or when traveling.

FANTASTIC STORAGE: Holds up to 14 game cards with a front zipper compartment for large storage. Features a quick grip carrying handle for Strong, comfortable and secure storage for kids and adults. No worries packing when leaving on vacation or trips.

SWITCH ACCESSORY PROTECTION: Separate high-quality storage pockets and Velcro retention straps to keep accessories in place

