Snag three Philips Hue Color HomeKit Bluetooth Smart Bulbs at $90 (Save 33%), more

Amazon is now offering a 3-pack of Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 LED Bluetooth Smart Bulbs for $89.99 shipped. Not just down from the usual $135 going rate, today’s also offer amounts to 33% in savings while beating the Black Friday mention by $10 to mark the second-best price to date. A notable package for those just getting started in the Philips Hue ecosystem or expanding their existing setup, these bulbs feature both Zigbee and Bluetooth connectivity for working on their own or with the greater Hue environment. At just $30 each, this is a great way to add some multicolor lighting to your space or take advantage of HomeKit Adaptive Lighting for some better routines in 2022. Other notable features include support for Alexa, Assistant, and Siri as well as full color illumination. Head below for more.

Save even more and grab the dimmable white version of Philips Hue LED Smart Bulb, which also happens to be on sale right now. While not as deep of a discount as the lead deal, you can score these for $12.99 each, down form the usual $15 price tag. Here, you’ll still take advantage of much of the same features as the color version. But if the multicolor capabilities of the lead deal don’t do too much for you, it’s a notable way to cut costs even further.

If you’re looking to paint the walls with ambient lighting instead, we’re tracking some notable end of year savings on various Nanoleaf sets and expansions. Outfitting your HomeKit setup with some modular wall lights, these kits are favorites here around 9to5Toys and now on sale from $60.

Philips Hue Color Smart Bulb features:

Easy smart lighting. Add color to any room with a single LED smart bulb, which offers warm to cool white light as well as 16 million colors. Use Bluetooth for instant light control in one room, or connect to the HomeKit Hue bridge (sold separately) to unlock the full set of smart lighting features.

