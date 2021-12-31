Tiny Habits on Kindle can help achieve your 2022 goals at $3, more eBooks for $5 or less

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is offering a selection of Kindle eBooks priced at $5 or less. Our favorite is Tiny Habits: The Small Changes That Change Everything for $2.99. For comparison, it normally runs $10 at Amazon and today’s deal is the first discount that we’ve seen since June when it fell to $2. You’re still saving 70% here and scoring one of the best deals of the year. As we head into 2022, you’ll love having this New York Times Bestseller that’s written by a habit expert from Stanford University. In this book, he shares his “breakthrough” method that helps build new habits quickly and easily. This book is said to pick up “where Atomic Habits left off,” making it a great read if you’re looking to make some new routines in the New Year. Check out the rest of the sale at Amazon and then head below for more.

Not looking to spend any money on reading as we close out the year? There are a few other options you can check into. Prime members still have the rest of today to pick up December’s First Reads on Kindle, which give you up to $6 worth of value in books to read next year. Of course, if you’ve yet to try out Kindle Unlimited, the reading service is available on a 30-day free trial delivering millions of eBooks to your ereader at no additional cost to you

Maybe books aren’t your thing. However, who doesn’t love a good board game? Right now we have several deals to check out as the New Year rounds the corner. You’ll find the deck building Lost Ruins of Arnak at an Amazon low of $40, as well as other Czech Republic games like Codenames for $9.50 and many more. These deals likely won’t last long, so be sure to check out our previous coverage to find out all the ways you can save.

More on Tiny Habits:

BJ FOGG is here to change your life—and revolutionize how we think about human behavior. Based on twenty years of research and Fogg’s experience coaching more than 40,000 people, Tiny Habits cracks the code of habit formation. With breakthrough discoveries in every chapter, you’ll learn the simplest proven ways to transform your life. Fogg shows you how to feel good about your successes instead of bad about your failures.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!