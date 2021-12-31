Ray-Ban, Oakley, and Costa sunglasses up to 65% off during Woot’s Flash Sale

-
Fashionwoot
65% off from $55

Woot is offering up to 65% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, and Costa sunglasses. Prices are as marked. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, with delivery running you $6 otherwise. A standout from this sale is the men’s Oakley Polarized Chainlink Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $69, which is $66 off the original rate. These sunglasses feature a polarized lens to help you see clearly and have a durable frame, which is great for sports. This style also comes with a nice leather carrying case for gifting and storing as well. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks include:

Finally, the Columbia Winter Sale offering 25% off select gear with deals starting at $7.

