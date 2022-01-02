Hit New Year’s reading resolutions with up to 85% off Kindle eBooks from $1

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is giving you a collection of ways to fulfill those 2022 reading resolutions with a new Kindle eBook sale starting at $1. Discounting a selection of different titles ranging from popular fantasy and sci-fi series like Foundation, The Witcher, and Expanse to mysteries, thrillers, and more, you’ll be able to save as much as 85% off throughout the sale. Everything will become a permeant addition to your digital library, and can be accessed on everything from a Kindle or iPad to smartphones, computers, and more. Our top picks are outlined below.

Notable Kindle eBook deals:

Though if none of these particular titles catch your eye, be sure to shop the rest of today’s sale right here. And if you’re looking for a new way to dive into some titles and really make the most out of your New Year’s resolution, earlier this fall Amazon launched its latest Kindle Paperwhite 5. Delivering the brand’s latest way to dive into eBooks, our hands-on review breaks down what you can expect.

