Arlo’s Audio Doorbell lets talk to who’s outside the front door at $25.50

Amazon is offering the Arlo Audio Doorbell for $25.70 shipped. Down from an average going rate of $30, and occasional price spikes at $40 or higher, today’s deal marks one of the best discounts that we’ve tracked. It’s also the lowest price that we’ve seen at Amazon outside of a drop to $20 back in May. Arlo’s Audio Doorbell delivers a smart experience at your front door without spending nearly $100 or more. It offers the ability to have a 2-way conversation with whoever’s outside your home without having to get off the couch. You’ll also be able to have guests leave audio messages, enjoy a wire-free design, and the fact that this doorbell will still ring your existing chime. Check out our announcement coverage for a deeper dive then head below for more.

Honestly, when it comes to smart doorbells, it’s easy to see how good of a value today’s lead deal is. While it doesn’t provide a video feed of who’s outside, being able to hold a conversation with a guest is the next best thing. You’d have to spend $50 on a Blink doorbell camera for the next-best name-brand price, and the Wyze video doorbell costs $55 right now while Ring’s budget-focused alternative goes for $60.

Don’t forget that you can currently save on Google Nest smart displays and speakers priced as low as $25. Nest works with Arlo natively and allows you to use the new smart speakers to communicate with guests seamlessly.

More on the Arlo Audio Doorbell:

Doorbell notifications : Get calls on your smartphone or tablet when someone presses your Arlo Doorbell

Remote communication : Talk with visitors from your smartphone or tablet; Operating temperature: 4 degree F to 113° F (-20° C to 45° C). Requirements – Arlo base-station, a mobile device running iOS 10 or Android 6 or later and a High-speed internet connection

Visitor messaging : Visitors can leave a message for you to listen remotely at your convenience. Requirements – Arlo base-station, a mobile device running iOS 10 or Android 6 or later and a High-speed internet connection

