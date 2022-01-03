Arlo’s Audio Doorbell lets talk to who’s outside the front door at $25.50

-
AmazonSmart HomeArlo
Reg. $30+ $25.50
Arlo Audio Doorbell

Amazon is offering the Arlo Audio Doorbell for $25.70 shipped. Down from an average going rate of $30, and occasional price spikes at $40 or higher, today’s deal marks one of the best discounts that we’ve tracked. It’s also the lowest price that we’ve seen at Amazon outside of a drop to $20 back in May. Arlo’s Audio Doorbell delivers a smart experience at your front door without spending nearly $100 or more. It offers the ability to have a 2-way conversation with whoever’s outside your home without having to get off the couch. You’ll also be able to have guests leave audio messages, enjoy a wire-free design, and the fact that this doorbell will still ring your existing chime. Check out our announcement coverage for a deeper dive then head below for more.

Honestly, when it comes to smart doorbells, it’s easy to see how good of a value today’s lead deal is. While it doesn’t provide a video feed of who’s outside, being able to hold a conversation with a guest is the next best thing. You’d have to spend $50 on a Blink doorbell camera for the next-best name-brand price, and the Wyze video doorbell costs $55 right now while Ring’s budget-focused alternative goes for $60.

Don’t forget that you can currently save on Google Nest smart displays and speakers priced as low as $25. Nest works with Arlo natively and allows you to use the new smart speakers to communicate with guests seamlessly.

More on the Arlo Audio Doorbell:

  • Doorbell notifications : Get calls on your smartphone or tablet when someone presses your Arlo Doorbell
  • Remote communication : Talk with visitors from your smartphone or tablet; Operating temperature: 4 degree F to 113° F (-20° C to 45° C). Requirements – Arlo base-station, a mobile device running iOS 10 or Android 6 or later and a High-speed internet connection
  • Visitor messaging : Visitors can leave a message for you to listen remotely at your convenience. Requirements – Arlo base-station, a mobile device running iOS 10 or Android 6 or later and a High-speed internet connection

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Arlo

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Google’s new 2021 Nest cameras are all on sale: V...
Yummly Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer falls to second-...
Google Nest smart displays and speakers go on sale for ...
This portable solar panel has three USB-A ports to char...
Here’s our first look at the upcoming near life-s...
Crocs Final Savings Event takes extra 25% off sale styl...
Anker celebrates the New Year with discounted MagSafe c...
LG’s 65- and 77-inch OLED HDMI 2.1 Gallery 4K TVs...
Show More Comments