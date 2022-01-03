Backcountry Happy New Year Gear Sale takes up to 40% off North Face, Marmot, more

Backcountry’s Happy New Gear Sale offers up to 40% off top brands including The North Face, Mountain Hardwear, Marmot, Columbia, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s North Face Standard Jogger Pants that are marked down to $59, which is $40 off the original rate. These joggers are great for winter workouts, lounging, and more. The material is sweat-wicking, lightweight, infused with stretch, and available in four color options. This style is also nice for storing essentials with four pockets, including one with a zipper. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks from Backcountry.
Our top picks for men include:
- The North Face Arque Active Futurelight Pullover $85 (Orig. $199)
- Mountain Hardwear Echo Lake Hoodie $38 (Orig. $85)
- Marmot EVODry Torreys Jacket $150 (Orig. $250)
- North Face City Standard Jogger Pant $59 (Orig. $99)
- Backcountry Teo Down Jacket $210 (Orig. $300)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Stoic Sherpa 1/4-Zip Jacket $64 (Orig. $80)
- Columbia Sweater Weather Hooded Pullover $68 (Orig. $85)
- Columbia Benton Springs Vest $26 (Orig. $35)
- ColumbiaFast Trek II Fleece Jacket $40 (Orig. $50)
- North Face Dome Sun Hooded Shirt $53 (Orig. $89)
- …and even more deals…
