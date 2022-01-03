COSORI’s 11-in-1 25L toaster oven is also a dehydrator, more for $105 (Reg. $170)

Amazon is offering the COSORI 11-in-1 25L Toaster Oven Combo for $105.11 shipped. Normally $170, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen since April when it fell to $78 at its all-time low. This all-in-one countertop appliance solution allows you to toast, bake, broil, roast, warm, dehydrate, and much more. The large 25-liter capacity has enough room to fit a 12-inch pizza or six slices of bread as well. Included in the package is a recipe book with 52 different dishes to prepare as well, giving you something new to eat each week of the year. Head below for more.

If you don’t mind waiting a few weeks, then consider picking up the Instant Vortex 4-in-1 Air Fryer, which can be had for just $35 on Amazon. Since today’s deal doesn’t offer the ability to air fry, these two countertop appliances pair quite well together for under the normal price of the toaster oven above.

Keep your ingredients and meals fresh by picking up Rubbermaid’s containers while this 14-pack is down to a low of $60.50. Normally $100, this sale marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon and the lids available here are airtight to help preserve your ingredients or prepared meals.

More on the COSORI 11-in-1 Toaster Oven:

All-in-one: Toast, Bagel, Broil, Bake, Roast, Warm, Pizza, Cookies, Rotisserie, Ferment, and Dehydrate

Powerful: Cook your food faster and more evenly with convection fan

Large: 25L capacity fits 12 inch pizza and 6 slices of bread for daily family dishes

Convenient: Easily control with the crisp LED display and control knobs

