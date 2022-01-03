Crocs Final Savings Event takes extra 25% off sale styles from $20

The Crocs Final Savings of the Season Event takes extra 25% off sale styles. Discount is applied at checkout. Find great deals on clogs, sandals, sneakers, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $45 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Bayaband Clogs that can be worn by men or women alike. These shoes are currently marked down to $26 and originally were sold for $50. This style is available in several color options and features a waterproof design that’s lightweight. They’re also cushioned for added comfort and with over 5,000 positive reviews, the clogs are rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the Under Armour Semi-Annual Sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

